Nathan J.
Redmond
Age 23, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was born November 23, 1996 in Canton to David J. and Tonya S. (Vitangeli) Redmond. Nathan was a 2015 graduate of Perry High School and served in the U.S. Army.
He is preceded in death by two grandfathers, Freddie "Bud" Redmond and Frank Longo; great-grandmother, Lorena Dunnerstick Morgan. Nathan is survived by his parents, David J. and Tonya S. Redmond; one brother, Seth Redmond; step-brother, Joshua Redmond; two grandmothers, Glenda Redmond and Elaine Longo; grandparents, John (Joan) Vitangeli; great-grandfather, Ken Morgan.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at their home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020