In Loving Memory of
My Dear Husband
Nathaniel "Nate" Harris
4/28/1936 - 10/18/2016
They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies beyond my smile, no one knows how many times I have broken down and cried, I want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to
be without.
Your Loving Wife,
Linda (Mayle) Harris
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019