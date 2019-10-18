Home

In Loving Memory of

My Dear Husband

Nathaniel "Nate" Harris

4/28/1936 - 10/18/2016



They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies beyond my smile, no one knows how many times I have broken down and cried, I want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to

be without.

Your Loving Wife,

Linda (Mayle) Harris
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019
