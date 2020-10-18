In Loving Memory of



My Dear Husband



Nathaniel "Nate" Harris



4/28/1936 - 10/18/2016







Some times when I first awake, I think that you're still here ... and for a fleeting moment the clouds all disappear... and I miss you desperately each minute of the day,



so what I try to do is live a bright and happy life in memory of you.



For though I'll always miss you and it's dreadful being apart - I haven't really lost you - you're still here in my heart.



Your Loving Wife,



Linda (Mayle) Harris



