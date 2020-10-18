In Loving Memory of
My Dear Husband
Nathaniel "Nate" Harris
4/28/1936 - 10/18/2016
Some times when I first awake, I think that you're still here ... and for a fleeting moment the clouds all disappear... and I miss you desperately each minute of the day,
so what I try to do is live a bright and happy life in memory of you.
For though I'll always miss you and it's dreadful being apart - I haven't really lost you - you're still here in my heart.
Your Loving Wife,
Linda (Mayle) Harris
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.