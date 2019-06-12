Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel "Glenn" Marshall

Obituary Flowers

Nathaniel "Glenn" Marshall Obituary
Nathaniel "Glenn"

Marshall

Funeral services will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Harley Wheeler of the Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Carrollton. Calling hours will Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 North Main Street, Minerva, OH 44657 or to the Canton Christian Home, 2250 Cleveland Avenue NW, Canton OH 44709. Friends may express condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.