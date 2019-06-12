|
|
|
Nathaniel "Glenn"
Marshall
Funeral services will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Harley Wheeler of the Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Carrollton. Calling hours will Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 North Main Street, Minerva, OH 44657 or to the Canton Christian Home, 2250 Cleveland Avenue NW, Canton OH 44709. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
Read More