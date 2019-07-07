Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NEAL KELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEAL KELLER


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NEAL KELLER Obituary
Neal Keller

Age 57, of Marlboro, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 3, 2019. He was born in Akron on June 17, 1962 Lloyd and Dorothy Keller. He was an electrician at Timken Steel Company.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, May Cervella and brother, Donald. He is survived by wife, Joyce; children, Breanna (Ryan Mize) Keller, Kolton Keller, Jason Dawson, Denise (Matt) Geissinger, Daniel Dawson; grandkids, Annie and Wyatt Geissinger; step-father, Tim Cullen; father-in-law, Ivan Miller; siblings, Joan (Jack) Sorrells, Lloyd (Karen) Keller, Lewis (Pam) Keller; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday July 10th, 5-8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home 504 W. Maple St., Hartville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in memory of Neal Keller, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now