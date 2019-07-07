|
|
Neal Keller
Age 57, of Marlboro, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 3, 2019. He was born in Akron on June 17, 1962 Lloyd and Dorothy Keller. He was an electrician at Timken Steel Company.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, May Cervella and brother, Donald. He is survived by wife, Joyce; children, Breanna (Ryan Mize) Keller, Kolton Keller, Jason Dawson, Denise (Matt) Geissinger, Daniel Dawson; grandkids, Annie and Wyatt Geissinger; step-father, Tim Cullen; father-in-law, Ivan Miller; siblings, Joan (Jack) Sorrells, Lloyd (Karen) Keller, Lewis (Pam) Keller; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Wednesday July 10th, 5-8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home 504 W. Maple St., Hartville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in memory of Neal Keller, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019