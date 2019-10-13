Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
NED F. RIMMELE II


1941 - 2019
NED F. RIMMELE II Obituary
Ned F. Rimmele II

age 78, of North Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1941, in Canton, OH, to the late Ned F. and Isabelle (Kopf) Rimmele. Ned was a graduate of Lake High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was employed by First Federal Savings & Loan and Charter One, retired in 1992 as Vice President of the downtown Canton branch. In addition to his parents, Ned is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary L. Rimmele, in 2018.

He is survived by daughter, Mary Lou (Jody) Kleveland; son, Jason Rimmele; grandchildren: Madison, Josiah, Meggie, Trevor and Tylar; and two sisters, Beth and Kimberly.

There are no calling hours or services planned, and private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Ned's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
