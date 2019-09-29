|
Ned I. Sickafoose
Age 70, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born April 2, 1949 in Canton, a son of the late Robert and Pauline (Schneider) Sickafoose, and was a life resident of the Sandy Valley area. Ned was a 1968 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and retired from The Timken Co. in 2006, after 35 years' service, where he was a press operator. He was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, Sandy Valley Eagles #3228, Golden Lodge #1123 United Steelworkers of America, AFL-CIO, and enjoyed helping with the Helping Hands Network. Ned served with the Seabees in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy M. Sickafoose, with whom he celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary on July 9th; one daughter and one son, Holly (Kevin) Brundage, and Scott I. Sickafoose; two sisters, Fay Strong and June (Jerry) Pullins; one brother, Jack (Helen) Sickafoose; a brother-in-law, Dale Farber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wed. at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. from 12-2 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ned's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019