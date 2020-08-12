1/1
NED O. CAMPBELL
1952 - 2020
Ned O. Campbell

68, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes, at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born January 3, 1952, in Orrville, Ohio, a son to the late Ned and Anne (Markowski) Campbell, Ned had been employed as a boiler mechanic and HVAC technician with the former Ecodyne MRM, Inc., of Massillon, working around the world wherever his expertise was needed. He enjoyed the outdoors and while his health allowed, he liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed the company of his family and close friends and kept up an active social life with memberships in the Fraternal Order of Orioles and the Croatian Club.

Predeceased by his parents; two brothers and two sisters; Ned is survived by his children, Marci (Chad) Miller, of Orrville, Nick (Jennifer) Campbell, of Massillon and Misty Dotterweich (and Brock Bennett), of East Canton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Danielle and Brandon Miller, Nicholas and Nora Campbell, Jada, Mykah and Connor Dotterweich, Blaze and Hunter Bennett and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

At his request, cremation has taken place and no services will be conducted. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements.



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
