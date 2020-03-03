|
|
Neil A. Buchanan
77, of Bolivar went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a long, and courageously fought battle with multiple cancers. He was a devout Christian and lived his faith every day.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather "Paco", brother and friend Neil leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Kathy; daughter, Kristin (Rick) Shine of Louisville; precious granddaughter, Aliya; and brother, Don (Mary) Buchanan of Amhurst.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 am in the Bolivar United Methodist Church with Pastor William Eckert officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 5-7 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Neil may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020