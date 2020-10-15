1/1
Neil E. Lippincott
1931 - 2020
Neil E. Lippincott

Age 89, of Minerva died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in his home where he was born, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 5, 1931 in Minerva to W. Russell and Wilma (Mindling) Lippincott. Lifetime owner of Lippincott Farms. He is a member of the Bayard United Methodist Church where he was instrumental in the installation of the elevator. He is a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and a graduate of Minerva High School in 1949. After the passing of his father, Russel, Neil took over the responsibilities of operating the farm at the age of 15. The farm became his lifelong labor of love. Through his legacy, Lippincott Farms is being carried on by the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations. Neil not only planted seeds on the farm. He planted seeds of generosity, respectfulness, perseverance, and a relentless desire to get the job done. He believed that hard work and diligence have a moral benefit and an inherent ability to strengthen character. He lived to make his good better and his better best.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol (Coblentz) Lippincott whom he married Nov. 30, 1985; daughter, Jenny (Tim) James of Newport, N.C.; two sons, Dick (Debbie) Lippincott of Minerva, Dan (Kelly) Lippincott of Robertsdale, Ala.; stepdaughter, Robin (Gary) (Lipp) Scott Frank of Lisbon; son-in-law, Kenny Meeker of Minerva; former daughter-in-law, Cindy Lippincott of Mich.; sister, Mary Helen Dixon of Lucas, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Angie (Mike) Hoffee, Missy (Joe) Gilkerson, Ryan (Sara) Lippincott, Katie (Eric) Spencer, Chad Lippincott, Trisha LaCoste, Nathan (Sunni) Lippincott, Amy Jo (Ben) Jones, Trevor Lippincott, Estania Lippincott, Titus Lippincott; five step grandchildren, Shawn (Renee) Louk, Josh (Kim) Louk, Courtney Morris Hodder, Tyler (Stefanie) Morris, Danny (Heather) Scott; 19 great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Dysle) Lippincott who died in 1983; daughter, Janie Meeker; step daughter, Annette (Lipp) Louk Morris; two sisters, Betty May Haynam, Lottie Lou Leatherberry; and a brother, Grover Lee Lippincott.

Funeral services with appropriate social distancing will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the West Community Center in east Rochester with Rev. David Naus officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services from 1-2 p.m. at the West Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bayard United Methodist Church or Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all who need it.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
OCT
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
West Community Center
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
West Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Sending prayers to all the Lippincott Family. I know Neil will be greatly missed by Family and the Community.
Sabra Lucas
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
RIP Neil. I spent a lot of time on the farm when I was a kid.
Lavonne (Duffy) Embrogno
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
Missy and family so sorry for your loss! Sending prayers and hugs!
Judy & John Erni
Friend
October 14, 2020
Jeffery Blair
Friend
October 14, 2020
Neil was a good friend since high school days. We will miss seeing his friendly smile at our annual reunions. We also spent many times of sweer fellowship at Bayard Methodist church. Our sympathies to all the family. May the Lord comfort you all.
Bill and Kay Russell
Family
October 14, 2020
Dan and all family members,
May you find comfort through the love of friends and family during this difficult time knowing Neil is watching from above and will continue to nurture the fruits of his labors. His legacy will live on through your lives.
Diane Kumbera - Phillips
Classmate
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all
Tom and Sally Davies
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ralph Lowmiller
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Neil's passing. Another one of my good customers. He will be missed. RIP Neil.
Jack Marteney
