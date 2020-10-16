Neil E. Lippincott



Funeral services with appropriate social distancing will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the West Community Center in east Rochester with Rev. David Naus officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services from 1-2 p.m. at the West Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bayard United Methodist Church or Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome .com. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all who need it.



Gotschall-Hutchison



330-868-4900



