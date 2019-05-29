|
Nella Cameron Mulheim
Age 71, of Dundee, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 7, 1947 in Wooster, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vane and Ann (Discipio) Cameron, and had been a Dundee resident since 1977. Nella was a 1966 graduate of Wooster High School. She was a member of Richville United Church of Christ. Nella was a quiet person who enjoyed her flower beds and garden. But most of all she loved her family and her beloved dogs, Maggie and Molly.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elliotte Reynolds. Nella is survived by her husband, Gary E. Mulheim, with whom she celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 3rd; one daughter and son, Deanna Dietz and Wayne (Sharon) Dietz; step children, Laura (Chris) Reynolds, Steve Mulheim and Jeff Mulheim; six grandchildren, Simon, Alex, Charly, and Zoe Reynolds, Elias and Catey Mulheim; one sister and one brother, Marcia (Robert) Hume and Phil (Dee) Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Richville United Church of Christ with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall during a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nella's memory may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or because of Nella's love of animals to the nearest animal shelter in your area. Condolences may be sent to: weww.gordonfuneralhomes.com
