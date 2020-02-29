|
|
Nellie L. Durfee
Age 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Feb 24, 2020. Nellie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be deeply missed. She was born on April 29, 1938 in Massillon, OH, where she lived most of her life. She spent the last few years living in Brewster Park where she often passed her days immersing herself in a good book.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Nellie Woods; and her oldest son, Kenny Styer, in 2014. She is survived by her children: Darcel Carpenter, Kevin (Leigh) Styer, and Daniel (Nicole) Styer; brother, Daryl Woods; sisters, Sandra Woods and Sheryl Nordick; as well as many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Welcome Center at Brewster Park on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020