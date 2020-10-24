Nellie (Elavsky) Leininger



93, passed away peacefully in her home with family on Oct. 12, 2020. Born and raised in Massillon, Nellie graduated from Washington High School in 1943 and worked in the dietary department at Massillon City Hospital, then Doctor's Hospital, until she retired at age 80. Nellie was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and spent countless hours attending their sporting and extra-curricular activities. After retirement, she enjoyed attending the Massillon Senior Citizens Center, where she dominated at the game of euchre. She was also a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church.



Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Leininger; her siblings Edward (Sue) Elavsky, Mary (Lee) Cooper, Ann (John) Timosko, Helen (Bert) Berry, and Betty (Halit) John, as well as nephew, Michael Cooper and great-niece, Trisha Frailly. Nellie is survived by her daughter, Carla McCartney; grandchildren, Courtney (Aron) Kitzmiller and Justin (Michelle) McCartney, as well as great-grandchildren, Beau Kitzmiller and Cameron McCartney, and "bonus" great-grandchildren, Avery and Max Kitzmiller. She was also blessed to have many caring nieces and nephews. Nellie is also survived by her niece, who was like a daughter to her, Mary Ann (Chico Mitcheal) Frailly, as well as Josh (Tiffany) Frailly and their sons Brayden and Landon. Mary Ann and her family provided much support to Nellie over the years and without their assistance she would not have been able to live independently in the community for as long as she was able to. Nellie's immediate family will forever be grateful for their love and support.



In accordance with her wishes, cremation has already taken place. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, in the interest of public health and safety, the family will not be having services at this time. Plans will be made for an outdoor celebration-of-life to honor Nellie next summer.



