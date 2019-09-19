|
Nellie Marie Norris
age 93 of Malvern, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019. Nellie was born in Rose, New York on August 19, 1926 to Mary Boden DeJane. Nellie retired from Danner Press. She was a member of the Beechwood Christian Church in Alliance.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Connie (Denny) Trachsel of Malvern; a son, Dan (Dee) Norris of Massillon; a granddaughter, Dawn (Bobby) Benson of Navarre; three grandchildren: Cassie, Joey, and Danny Benson and two sisters, Sandy (Paul) Nichols of Bonita Springs FL and Denise (Edward) DeJane of San Diego CA. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Norris; and two sisters: Betty Jackson and Wanda Prestier.
Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Mark Black of Malvern First Christian Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Avenue, Canton OH 44709. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019