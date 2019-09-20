|
Nellie Marie
Norris
Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Mark Black of Malvern First Christian Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Avenue, Canton OH 44709. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019