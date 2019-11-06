Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson C. Shepherd


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson C. Shepherd Obituary
Nelson C.

Shepherd

Age 90 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1929 in Glencoe, Ohio. Nelson served in the U.S. Army and is a Korean War veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolly Shepherd; daughters, Sandy, Lori, and Michelle; son, Nelson "Guy."

There are no calling hours and a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -