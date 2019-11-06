|
|
Nelson C.
Shepherd
Age 90 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1929 in Glencoe, Ohio. Nelson served in the U.S. Army and is a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolly Shepherd; daughters, Sandy, Lori, and Michelle; son, Nelson "Guy."
There are no calling hours and a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019