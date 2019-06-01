Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery
Dover, OH
NELSON HIGGINBOTHAM Obituary
Nelson Higginbotham

76, of Canton passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in an accident on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born August 25, 1942 in Elberton, Georgia, he was a son of the late Sara Moon. Nelson was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Higginbotham on June 25, 2011; daughter, Ellen Schlabach; son, Bret Gaff; brother, Marvin Higginbotham; step-father, Dan Solar; and a granddaughter. He was employed at Stevenson Memorials in New Philadelphia for over 30 years.

Nelson is survived by his children Suzanne (Thomas) Fedorka of MA, Amy (Tom) Harman of Akron, Beth Anne (Mel) Beal of FL, Ashley Higginbotham of Canton; sister, Marilu Black of GA; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 6th., from 10:00 am to 12 noon. Graveside services will be held in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover on Thursday starting at 12:30 pm. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Nelson may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Stark Library, Perry Sippo Branch at 5710 12th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708.
Published in The Repository from June 1 to June 2, 2019
