Nelson Neff 1951-2019
After 35 years of dedication to the road, Nelson Neff took his final haul on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 9, 1951 to the late Homer and Evelyn Neff. Nelson worked at the Ford Motor Company for 10 years and retired from Dart Transit following 35 years of employment. He was a member of the Diamond Club at Dart Transit for miles driven and the UAW Union. He enjoyed restoring cars, playing euchre and poker, camping, hunting and fishing, which he would call "going catching." He loved spending time with family and friends, especially playing video games with his grandson Cody. He had a great sense of humor and had many favorite quotes, such as, "I drink therefore I know things" and "You just gotta laugh it off." He always said that his greatest accomplishment was his family and he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet and Diane. He leaves his wife, Anita; children, N. Scott, Celeste, Tangie (Brad), Tiffany, P.J. and Nikki (Will); 13 grandchildren, Cody, Cameron, Fayth, Carter, Corbin, Phoenix, Meranda, Mallory, Mia, Maggie, Devinn, Drake and Emily; one great-grandson; his brother Charlie and his best buddy and road dog Diesel.
In honoring his wishes, Nelson will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019