Nicholas A. Mutu 1970-2019
48, of Canton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 21, 2019. Nick was born to Nicholas A. and Joan E. Mutu on October 20, 1970 in Cherry Point, N.C.
Nick is survived by his mother, Joan E. Mutu of North Canton; sister, Elizabeth (Mutu) Thomas; niece, Lana M. Hollis and nephew, Benjamin N. Hollis. Nick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nicholas A. Mutu and his father, Nicholas A. Mutu
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019