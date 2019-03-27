Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Nicholas A. Mutu Obituary
Nicholas A. Mutu 1970-2019

48, of Canton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 21, 2019. Nick was born to Nicholas A. and Joan E. Mutu on October 20, 1970 in Cherry Point, N.C.

Nick is survived by his mother, Joan E. Mutu of North Canton; sister, Elizabeth (Mutu) Thomas; niece, Lana M. Hollis and nephew, Benjamin N. Hollis. Nick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nicholas A. Mutu and his father, Nicholas A. Mutu

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 1 p.m.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
