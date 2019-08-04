|
|
Nicholas Anthony Hug
Nicholas Anthony Hug, 24, of Canton, passed away July 22, 2019. Born February 2, 1995 to Michelle Hug.
Survived by mother; wife, Brittany Nickol; daughter, Ariana Hug; son, Nicholas Anthony Hug, Jr. and Xavier Guesman (with whom he shared a special Bond); his chidlren's mother, Morgan Guesman, god-father, Jody Nickels; grandmother, Louelle Talabc; siblings: Nicholas Jones, Debra and Justin Coram, Rickie and Rook Latchic, Rachel Nickels; nephew, Trae Robinson; and a host of numerous other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th., in the First Mennonite Church, 1935 3rd St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Family and friends are invited to call one hour prior to services.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019