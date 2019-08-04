Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Mennonite Church
1935 3rd St. S.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
First Mennonite Church
1935 3rd St. S.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS HUG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS ANTHONY HUG


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS ANTHONY HUG Obituary
Nicholas Anthony Hug

Nicholas Anthony Hug, 24, of Canton, passed away July 22, 2019. Born February 2, 1995 to Michelle Hug.

Survived by mother; wife, Brittany Nickol; daughter, Ariana Hug; son, Nicholas Anthony Hug, Jr. and Xavier Guesman (with whom he shared a special Bond); his chidlren's mother, Morgan Guesman, god-father, Jody Nickels; grandmother, Louelle Talabc; siblings: Nicholas Jones, Debra and Justin Coram, Rickie and Rook Latchic, Rachel Nickels; nephew, Trae Robinson; and a host of numerous other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th., in the First Mennonite Church, 1935 3rd St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Family and friends are invited to call one hour prior to services.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.