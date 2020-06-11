Nicholas James Niedenthal
9/28/1986 – 6/8/2020
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. To read the complete obituary, visit us at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.