Dr. Nicholas N Lungociu
90, of Canton, was welcomed into Eternity by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Glassport, PA on August 26, 1929, a son of the late Neculae and Aurelia (Streza) Lungociu, also preceded in death by two brothers John Lungociu and George Lungociu. A graduate of The Ohio State University School of Medicine, he served as the Chief of Pediatrics at Massillon City Hospital from 1962 to 1969. Following a career change, he served as a radiologist from 1973 until his retirement in 1996. A member of the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, The Stark County Medical Association, and The Ohio State Medical Association, he was noted for his devotion to his patients and his faith. Besides his wife, Alice C. (Harnack) Lungociu, of 57 years, married July 8, 1962; he is survived by daughter Pamela (Soliman "Jojo") Lagoc, of Virginia Beach, VA; son Nicholas A. (Gayle) Lungociu, of Hillard, Ohio; brother David (Ruthanne) Lungociu, of Navarre; two grandchildren, whom were the light of his life, Soliman Nicholas Lagoc, Alyssa Barbara Lungociu; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Friends may call on Monday, September 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. also in the Church where a Saracusta Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to services on Tuesday. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltnersimchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 21, 2019