|
|
|
Dr. Nicholas N Lungociu
90, of Canton, was welcomed into Eternity by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Friends may call on Monday, September 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. also in the Church where a Saracusta Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019