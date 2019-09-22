Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Romanian Orthodox Church
1929 - 2019
Dr. Nicholas N. Lungociu Obituary
Dr. Nicholas N Lungociu

90, of Canton, was welcomed into Eternity by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Ionel Satnoianu officiating. Friends may call on Monday, September 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. also in the Church where a Saracusta Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
