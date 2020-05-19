Nicholas "Nick" Peter Cap
76, of North Canton, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Nick was born on February 23, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Nicholas and Stephanie (Stribicki) Cap. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Baldwin Wallace University and went on to work as a salesman for Joseph T. Ryerson Steel for many years until his retirement. Nick was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ. He was a board member for the North Canton Hoover Vikings Orange Crush Booster Club. He spent many years as a coach for the youth in the North Canton football program and the North Canton Little League. Nick loved his Cleveland Browns, Cavs, and Indians and was looking forward to his beloved Browns making it to the playoffs. He enjoyed sports, movies, reading history, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his Thursday breakfasts with his friends at John's Bar & Grille.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Carol (McCort) Cap; three children, Lynnete Wright and Dennine (Mike) Cap-Brown of North Canton, and Jared (Tracy) Cap of Cary, N.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Wright, Nicholas and Matthew Brown, Alivia, Emily, and Jackson Cap; and one great-grandchild, Kristian Wright. Along with his parents, Nick is preceded in death by his grandson, Gabriel Brown.
A private graveside service will be held for Nick at Forrest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to N. Canton-The Orange Crush Boosters Club. The family would like to extend many Thank You's to the medical teams who have helped them in the past 20 years. As well as all praise and honor to the only one who saves – Our Lord Jesus. We will meet again. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.