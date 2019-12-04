|
|
Nicholas R. Gussett
Age 49, of Canton, died Sunday evening in his home following a brief illness. A life resident of the Perry Twp/Canton area he was son of the late Jerry and Eustaquia "Stucky" Gussett. He was a 1988 graduate of Central Catholic High School, a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and had worked in sales for many years.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Jena) Gussett of Canton; sisters, Tina Shondrick of Cathedral City, Calf., Helen Chapman of Palm Spring, Calf.; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Benach.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 noon in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Deacon David Conversino officiating. A private burial for the family will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home. Nick was always known as a caring friend, son and brother who would help anyone. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019