Nick Christ
age 73, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Canton to the late Gust and Sadie (Kessinides) Christ, he was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Sadie; aunt, Nena (Spilios) Kounouzvelis; and cousin, Mark Kounouzvelis. Nick was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School, where he was an incredible baseball player. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 1st Cavalry Division. Nick was wounded during the war and earned the Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion Post #44. Nick was the night manager for John's Bar and Grille for 26 years before retiring. When he was not working, Nick devoted his life to his family.
He is survived by his children, Tracy Christ and Eric (Anne Marie) Christ; grandchildren, who gave him abundant joy, John Nicholas Christ and Clare Christ; devoted brother, Pete (Rhoda) Christ; niece, Kelly (Brad) Alge, and their children Alex, Jacob, Sofia and Sadie. Also deeply mourning his passing, the mother of his children, Karen Christ, who lovingly helped with his care up until his final days. Nick also had many other cousins, family and friends that he cherished and loved; if you knew him, you knew he had a big heart and when he said he loved you, he truly did.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019