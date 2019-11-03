Home

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Church
Nick Cotopolis


1926 - 2019
Nick Cotopolis Obituary
Nick Cotopolis

age 93 of Canton passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on Friday, November 1, 2019. Nick was born in Canton on October 8, 1926 to the late James and Artemis Cotopolis. He was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Nick is retired from Olympic Plating after 46 years of service. He was a Veteran of World War II having proudly served in the United States Navy, on the USS Pinnacle. Nick was a recipient of the Jubilee of Liberty Medal during his time in Normandy. Nick was present at the Yalta Conference, where he helped provide security. He saw President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin. He earned the St. Haralambos Man of the Year Award in 2005. Nick served on the Parish Council, volunteered countless hours at the Greek Festival and serviced and maintained the church bus. Nick was awarded the Faithful Service Award given for his dedication to the Church. He had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed football, but especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Sophia, son, John, four brothers: Krist, Harry, William, Pete and sister, Mary Kiminas. Survived by: Daughter, Lisa (Cotopolis) Ferencz of Canton, Daughter-in-law Jenny Cotopolis of Canton, three grandchildren: Michael (Margo) Cotopolis, Tiffany (Greg) Brock, Courtney (Scott) Saylor, four Great Grandchildren: Zachary (Danielle) Brock, Heather Brock, Ashley Cotopolis and Levi Saylor.

Family and Friends will be received Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Trisagion Service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 11 am with viewing one hour prior to service at St. Haralambos Church with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
