Nick J. Addessi, Sr.
age 99 of Canton, has finally hopped on that love train to rendezvous in heaven with his beautiful wife, Bette. He passed away peacefully after his eldest son, Michael, and his wife, Rita, said their last good byes on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Nick was born in Canton on Oct. 11, 1920 to the late Joseph and Marie (Melito) Addessi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and later retired from Babcock & Wilcox Steel after 37 years. He was part of the I Girlardi Italian dance group for 34 years, loved playing the harmonica, and writing poetry.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife, Bette; grandson, Eric Addessi; five sisters, and one brother. Nick is survived by his children, Michael (Rita) Addessi of Florida, Richard (Nancy) of Canton, and Nicholas (Lisa) of Sherrodsville, and Patricia Hammonds of Canton; and daughter-in-law, Gerry Hooley. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, Michael J., Shelley, Angela, Richard, Michelle, Heather, Joe, Kellie, Nathaniel, Natasha, Michael S., John, and Shawn; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Interment will follow North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020