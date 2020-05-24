Nick Richard Boldi
1934 - 2020
Nick Richard Boldi

Age 85, of Massillon passed away on May 21, 2020, of COVID-19. He was born in Canton on December 21, 1934, to the late Nick and Appaline Boldi. Nick worked for Contemporary Builders in sales and remodeling. He also was a song writer, record producer and managing singing talents from 1950 to 2015. In his later years, Nick lived in Amherst Meadows where he brought joy to the residence and staff. Nick's hobbies were free flight airplanes, growing the tallest tomatoes and collecting crazy socks. He always said his three girls were his greatest accomplishment.

Nick is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth;, brother, John Stephen; and sisters, Val Vona and Babe Lazar. He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Todd) Lentz, Tammi Yoho, and Toni Weidman; grandchildren, Todd, Paul (Desiree), Sean (Jen), and Tessa (Vance); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Sophia; and many life-long family and friends. A special thanks to Amherst Meadows for their outstanding love and care that was given to Nick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to the Stark County Humane Society. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
