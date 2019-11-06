|
Nickolas Laverick
Nickolas Lloyd Laverick, 38, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Uniontown, Ohio passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Aug. 8, 1981, in Chicago, Ill., to James and Susan (Brandt) Laverick. A 1999 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School and a proud 2004 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Nick taught mathematics at Roy W. Martin Middle School in Las Vegas. In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his sister, Laura (John) Klutts; brother, Brandt (Laura) Laverick; nieces, Sadie and Emmie; grandmother, Virginia Brandt, and his beloved dog, Beauregard. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as countless friends all over the United States. Nick's friends were his family. Nick's laughter, quick wit, love for the Bears, and semi-offensive t-shirts will be missed by so many.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate his life and share his stories at a casual open house on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Greentown Athletic Club in Uniontown, Ohio beginning at 2 p.m. and again on Friday, Nov. 22 at Roy W. Martin Middle School from 4-6 p.m. with a gathering to follow at Apache Joe's Bar and Grill in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Roy W. Martin Middle School.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019