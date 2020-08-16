Nina M. Stoffer
Age 59, of East Canton, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born September 21, 1960 in Canton, to the late Richard and Patricia (Day) Wise. Nina was a graduate of GlenOak High School and was formerly employed by Osnaburg Local Schools for many years. Nina lived her life selflessly; she loved her family and friends more than anything. She left this world on her own terms; she fought a long hard battle and beat the odds for many years. Every day she was with us on this earth was truly a gift.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Terrilin Carpenter. Nina is survived by her husband, Philip J. Stoffer to whom she was married 40 years; one daughter, Jennifer (Nick) McEowen; grandson, Dylan Stoffer; father-in-law, Philip Stoffer; siblings: Linda (Ron) Anderson, Rick (Linda) Wise, Mike (Sue) Wise, Deb (John) Laizure, Maggie Wise, Barb Wise, Bob (Ginny) Wise and Lori (Gary) Boggs; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital at 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or the Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222