Niove Panos Fasoulas
age 90 of North Canton, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 18. Born in Altoona, Pa., to the late William and Anna (Woolis) Panos she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Cotsakos, Vada Johnson, Fannie Kekalos, and brothers, James and Leonard Panos. Niove retired from Mercy Medical Center after working there for 20 years as an executive secretary. She was a very active member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, an active member of The Ladies Philoptochos Society where she held numerous offices and was a member of the Board. She was also an active member of the Silver Liners, and was on the church festival committee and if there was a decoration that was needed for any function, her hand was always in it. She has been a member of a Hellenic Choir for 75 years. She received the St. Haralambos Faithful Service Award and the Philoptochos Women of Distinction Award.
Niove is survived by her daughters, Tina (Anthony) Wey, Stephanie (John) Machamer; grandsons, Matthew, Christopher, and Jonathan Machamer; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11 a.m., Rev. Fr. Basil Shaheen officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Niove's name may be made to The St. Haralambos Ladies Philoptochos Society (251-25th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709).
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019