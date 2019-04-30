Home

Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a service 1:00 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 1st Street NE, Massillon, OH and a brief burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019
