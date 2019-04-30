|
|
|
Larry C. Weirich
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a service 1:00 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 1st Street NE, Massillon, OH and a brief burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019
