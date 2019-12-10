|
Noah E. Miller
Age 92, of Uniontown, passed away on December 7, 2019. He was born in Burton, Ohio on May 25, 1927 to the late Eli and Susan (Yoder) Miller. An active member of Evermore Community Church, he participated in many MDS Projects. He was involved with Gideons International, Wycliffe Translators and United World Missions. Noah volunteered at Hartville Thrift Shop and was a skilled carpenter owning Noah Miller & Sons. Mostly he is remembered by so many people for making and giving wooden items.
Preceded in death by his wife, Alta (Yoder) Miller; and siblings, Sara, Malinda, Lizzie and John Miller. He is survived by his children, Wayne (Miriam) Miller of N.C., Betty (Jerry) Jordan, Ruth DeLong and Larry (Kathleen) Miller all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Tonya, Ben (Jamie) Miller all of N.C., Brendan (Mary Beth) Jordan of Uniontown, Amy (Sam) Krehnbrink of Va., Laurie Miller of North Canton, Joe Miller of Uniontown, Katie Miller of Columbus; great-grandchildren Elani and Clara Miller, Cameron, Tanner and Spencer Jordan, Christian Williams, Colin and Andrew Krehnbrink; brother Melvin (Lydia) Miller; sisters Elmina Kurtz, Emma Miller, Mary (Chris) Hershberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. at Evermore Community Church and Saturday prior to services 9-9:45 a.m. Funeral services are Saturday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastors Ross Miller and Butch Nisly officiating. Final resting place is the church cemetery. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Canter.
