Noah Gregory (Keiser) Leno
Age 3 days, born September 12, 2019 in Akron to his parents, Taylor Gregory Leno and Kellie Diane Keiser.
Noah is also survived by grandparents, Kathy Leno,
Tim and Rhonda Keiser;
great-grandparents, Michalene Saunier, Ken and Beverly Keiser; three aunts, Lindsay (Nick) Favazzo, Stephanie Keiser and Rayann Leno; one cousin Gianna Favazzo; many extended family members and good friends. Noah is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gregory "Louie" Leno; great-grandfather, Robert Saunier.
There will be a private
family gathering in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with burial in St. Louis Cemetery. The family request memorial donations in Noah's memory be made to Akron Children's Hospital. Condolences or fond memories may
be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019