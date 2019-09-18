Home

NOAH GREGORY (KEISER) LENO

NOAH GREGORY (KEISER) LENO Obituary
Noah Gregory (Keiser) Leno

Age 3 days, born September 12, 2019 in Akron to his parents, Taylor Gregory Leno and Kellie Diane Keiser.

Noah is also survived by grandparents, Kathy Leno,

Tim and Rhonda Keiser;

great-grandparents, Michalene Saunier, Ken and Beverly Keiser; three aunts, Lindsay (Nick) Favazzo, Stephanie Keiser and Rayann Leno; one cousin Gianna Favazzo; many extended family members and good friends. Noah is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gregory "Louie" Leno; great-grandfather, Robert Saunier.

There will be a private

family gathering in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with burial in St. Louis Cemetery. The family request memorial donations in Noah's memory be made to Akron Children's Hospital. Condolences or fond memories may

be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
