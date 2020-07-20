Noah L. Simons
86, passed away on July 18, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Harrisville, WV on March 15, 1934 to Harry A. & Geneva (Byrd) Simons and moved to the area in 1952. Noah retired from LTV/Republic Steel. He was member of Apostolic Light House Tabernacle.
He is survived by his children, Noah L. (Robin) Simons and Barbara Jean (Chuck) McGill; five grandchildren, Michelle Frederick, James "Mike" Frederick, Kristina Miller, Noah W. Simons and Chad Simons; seven great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; brother, Ray Simons; two sisters, Peggy Kuda and Betty Hardbarger; and a special friend, Mary Haddox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne Ruth Simons; a grandchild; and seven brothers and sisters.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday , July 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Light House Tabernacle, Rev. Nick Strange, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to Ohio Department of Health Covid - 19 Guidelines, 6 foot social distancing is required. Mask for guest are highly encouraged. If you have a fever or any symptoms of an infection or are immunocompromised, please stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839