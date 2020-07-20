1/1
Noah L. Simons
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noah L. Simons

86, passed away on July 18, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Harrisville, WV on March 15, 1934 to Harry A. & Geneva (Byrd) Simons and moved to the area in 1952. Noah retired from LTV/Republic Steel. He was member of Apostolic Light House Tabernacle.

He is survived by his children, Noah L. (Robin) Simons and Barbara Jean (Chuck) McGill; five grandchildren, Michelle Frederick, James "Mike" Frederick, Kristina Miller, Noah W. Simons and Chad Simons; seven great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; brother, Ray Simons; two sisters, Peggy Kuda and Betty Hardbarger; and a special friend, Mary Haddox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne Ruth Simons; a grandchild; and seven brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday , July 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Light House Tabernacle, Rev. Nick Strange, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to Ohio Department of Health Covid - 19 Guidelines, 6 foot social distancing is required. Mask for guest are highly encouraged. If you have a fever or any symptoms of an infection or are immunocompromised, please stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Apostolic Light House Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home Massillon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved