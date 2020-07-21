Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Noah's life story with friends and family

Share Noah's life story with friends and family





Friends and family may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday , July 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Light House Tabernacle, Rev. Nick Strange, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to Ohio Department of Health Covid - 19 Guidelines, 6 foot social distancing is required. Mask for guest are highly encouraged. If you have a fever or any symptoms of an infection or are immunocompromised, please stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at



Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839

Noah L. SimonsFriends and family may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday , July 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Light House Tabernacle, Rev. Nick Strange, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to Ohio Department of Health Covid - 19 Guidelines, 6 foot social distancing is required. Mask for guest are highly encouraged. If you have a fever or any symptoms of an infection or are immunocompromised, please stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home330-833-4839

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store