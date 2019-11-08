|
Nola Jean (Meyer) Kircher
85, of Massillon, joined her heavenly family on November 5, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1934 in Navarre to the late Walter and Mildred (Martin) Meyer. She married the love of her life, Joseph Kircher on February 11, 1956, enjoying 63 wonderful years before his passing in August. Together, they leave behind the beautiful life they built and a legacy that will not be forgotten. Nola was an active, long time member at St. Barbara's Catholic Church. After raising her family, she worked as a teller at Republic Steel Credit Union. Nola's greatest priorities in life were her faith in God, being a devoted wife, a loving mom as well as a dear friend to many. Together with Joe, she was extremely proud of each and every one of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She loved attending family gatherings and hosting the holidays where everyone could spend quality time together, which meant the most to Nola. Nola enjoyed camping, boating and skiing at Tappan Lake and traveling any place where they could visit with family and friends. They met many longtime friends through their travels over the years. She would keep a journal of their adventures and the people they met. Nola never knew a stranger; she made friends easily and always reached out to those in need. She had a way of seeing the good in everyone. Nola had a quiet confidence, yet a zest for life, clearly noticeable through her ever present smile and unforgettable laugh.
She will be deeply missed by her children Cindy and Tim Laps, Cathy (Kate) and Randy Maxin, Mark and Christine Kircher and Matt and Janet Kircher; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings Bob and Carol Meyer, Cheryl Joseph and Karen and Roy Nickels. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Nola was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeff Kircher and Martin Kircher; twin granddaughters; and brothers: Dick Meyer, Jim Meyer and Gary Meyer.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of her life, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Cebula officiating. Nola will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Barbara's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. N.W. #100, Canton, OH 44718.
