The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NOLA KIRCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOLA JEAN (MEYER) KIRCHER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOLA JEAN (MEYER) KIRCHER Obituary
Nola Jean

(Meyer) Kircher

The family will receive friends for a celebration of her life, on (TODAY) Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Cebula officiating. Nola will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Barbara's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. N.W. #100, Canton, OH 44718.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now