Nola Jean
(Meyer) Kircher
The family will receive friends for a celebration of her life, on (TODAY) Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Cebula officiating. Nola will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Barbara's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. N.W. #100, Canton, OH 44718.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019