Nola Lynn Reeder
Nola Lynn Reeder

left us June 11, 2020. Her passing was a sudden and unexpected event that has left her family mourning the loss of a strong woman, profound mother, and gifted baker. Though she was a mother of three, she never stopped raising children. She loved her family deeply and adored babysitting her nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. Knowing Lynn was to know someone truly selfless. She lived to give - whatever she had or could do for you, she offered without thought or concern.

She is survived by her two sons, Jherrid Reeder and Micah Reeder.

Lynn's memorial will be held Tuesday, June 16th from 3-5 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
