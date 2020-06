Nola Lynn ReederLynn's memorial will be held Tuesday, June 16th from 3-5 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio Families Since 1867