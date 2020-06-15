Nola Lynn Reeder
Nola Lynn Reeder

Lynn's memorial will be held Tuesday, June 16th from 3-5 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.
