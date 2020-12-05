Nolan Keith StoverAge 80 formerly of Brewster, resident of Altercare of Navarre nursing home, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Aultman Hospital, Canton due to declining health. He was born on November 11, 1940 in Beckley, W.Va. to Dorsey and Bonnie Irene (Dunbar) Stover. Nolan married Barbara Sue (Daniels) Stover on April 30, 1962. He is survived by daughters, Deborah (Rex) Wiebe of Dalton and Sandy Scott of Massillon; grandchildren, Jill Scott of Augusta, Ga., Lee Scott of Massillon, Gail Wiebe of Dalton, Jennifer Radcliff of Uhrichsville and Beth Mills of Canton; great-grandchildren, Amaya Smitley of Dover, Chloe and Bella Cunningham of Uhrichsville, Austin Cowhick of Dalton, and Aubree Brothers of Canton; brother, David Stover of Union, Ohio; sister, Mary Sowders of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marie Stover of Union, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Dorsey and Bonnie; wife, Barbara; and daughter, Bonnie Estep; brothers, Mike Stover, Willis Stover, Dorsey Ray Stover; sisters, Linda Robinson, Diane Rademacher and Sue Carol Stover; niece, Juanita Stover.Nolan was a welder at Babcock and Wilcox for 20 years. He later worked at Wayne Dalton door in Mt. Hope where he retired in 2007. He liked hunting, fishing, boating, watching baseball, football and westerns.Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster will be entrusted to his cremation. There will be no services at this time and he will be laid to rest at Stanwood Cemetery. A great thanks and God Bless to everyone that had the pleasure of meeting Nolan throughout his life.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737