Nora A. Osborn
Age 71, of Malvern, died Sat., May 11, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 14, 1948 in Boomer, WV to Herman and Mary (Morton) Stone. She worked at Alternative Residence for over 30 years in Carrollton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Osborn who died in 2018 and a brother, Edward Stone. She is survived by a daughter, Christine Ann Stewart of East Canton, son, Greg Mullins of Malvern, stepdaughters, Angie Osborn of Minerva, Denise (Shawn) Glasure of Harlem Springs, 3 half-sisters, Sherry Proctor of England, Gail (James) Kerr of Waynesburg, Kelly Barnes of Waynesburg, 4 brothers, Robert Stone of Akron, Larry Stone of Detroit, Frank Stone of Malvern, Darrell (Nancy) Stone of Massillon, 9 grandchildren, Samantha (Jesse) Michel of Waynesburg, Glenn Stewart of Canton, Nicole Minor of East Canton, David Minor of Malvern and Jerry Minor of East Canton, Terri Dawn, Whitney, Kelsey and Tasha, great grandchildren, Nora, Averie, Gabe, Ethan and Molly.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall Funeral Home
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019