Nora V. Trizzino-DiMattio
age 99, of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio, on August 18, 1920 to the late Frank and Rose Pinzone. Nora retired as a dental assistant and was a past member of St. Paul Catholic Parish. She was active in the Canton Fine Arts and Christkindl Markt for over 35 years; also a past member of St. Michael's Garden Club, and was an accomplished artist, seamstress, and cook. Nora created beautiful stained glass pieces, and gifted many friends with her own embroidered quilts, pictures, and linens. At one time, she even made and donated over 200 quilts and hats for AIDS babies. Along with her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Trizzino; second husband, Anthony DiMattio; son, Anthony Trizzino, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Jane Gross. Also preceded by her four brothers: Russell, Joseph, Vincent, and Charles Pinzone; and sister Frances Canestraro.
Nora is survived by her children: Ros (Ray) Pasquali of Akron, Donald (Fran Brinkmeier) Trizzino of North Canton; five grandchildren: Toni Lynn (Ed) Paxton, Anthony Trizzino, Dale (Kelly) Trizzino, Andrea (Chris) Powley, Dana (Paul) Atherton; seven great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Bev Trizzino of Florida; son-in-law, Dick Gross of North Canton. She is also survived by step-son, Anthony (Jennifer) DiMattio of Massillon; step-daughters, Jan Earley of Canton, Diane (Denny) Szittai of Lake Mohawk; also survived by nine step-grandchildren, ten step-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friends Edie Pasquali, and Dolly and Joe Rea; and also countless others who have called her friend. The family would like to thank the very special people at the Canton Regency, Memory Care for their kindness, love, and support to Nora and her family. Nora was a kind, loving, and adventurous soul. Adored by her family and grandchildren, she will be greatly missed but always present and cherished in our hearts.
Due to current concerns of the Coronavirus, funeral services will be private at St. Paul Catholic Parish, with Rev. Fr. John Keener as celebrant. A Celebration of Life for Nora will be held on what would have been her 100th birthday on August 18, 2020. Memorial donations may be made, in Nora's name, to Crossroads Hospice, , or .
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020