Neidhard Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 521-7800
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 W. Galbraith Rd.
North College Hill, OH
Norma A. (Bossart) Reigle

Norma A. (Bossart) Reigle Obituary
Norma A. Reigle (nee Bossart)

beloved wife of the late Charles H. Reigle; devoted mother of Kathleen A. (Mark) Lawson, David C. (Patti) Reigle, Diane M. (Bruce) Patzwahl and Donna E. (James) Flischel; dear grandmother of Nicholas Lawson, Emily (Chris) Fairall, Adam (Rachel) Lawson, Daniel Lawson, Emma (Derek) Patrick, Jared (Gillian) Reigle, Anne Marie (Timothy) Kearns, Aaron (Carolina) Patzwahl, Stephanie Flischel, Laura (Michael) Meyer, Katherine (Drew) Bailey, Rebecca (Becky) Schneider, the late Julie Marie Flischel and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Albert (Imogene) Bossart, Charles (Min) Bossart, Victoria (Bernard) Brooks, Bernard (Dorothy) Bossart, Wilbur (Rosemary) Bossart, Eileen (Peter) Babik, Leonard (Phyllis) Bossart, Mary (Edward) Piccari, Richard Bossart and James Bossart. Survived by sisters-in-law, Tillie Bossart and Marilyn Bossart.

Passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Norma was a resident of North College Hill since 1973 and was born in Canton, Ohio on March 11, 1923. Former member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Canton, OH. She was in the Army Air Corp during World War II.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation of the Divine Spirit c/o House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 513-521-7800
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
