Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace United Church of Christ
Massillon, OH
Norma Arlene Draime


1931 - 2019
Norma Arlene Draime Obituary
Norma Arlene Draime

passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Norma was born Sept. 14, 1931 in Navarre, Ohio to Glen and Stella Hodgson. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edgar "Ed" Draime. She also leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Judy Draime of Massillon and daughter and son-in-law, Janet and John Engell of Oklahoma City. Her only sister, Maxine Sexton preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24th, at Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon. Internment will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice and Brewster Park for their care.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
