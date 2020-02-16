Home

Norma Bille


1951 - 2020
Norma Bille Obituary
Norma Bille

68, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Canton on Feb. 15, 1951 to the late Paul and Betty Shirley. Norma was a 1969 graduate of Timken High School and went on to earn an associate's degree in accounting. She was a hairdresser for most of her life but retired from Gap Inc. where she was employed in retail logistics for 12 years. Norma enjoyed bowling, crafts, painting and reading. She was an avid animal lover and loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Bille Jr. and her wonderful, loving dog Gizzmo. She leaves her daughter, Laurinda Bille; aunt, Evelyn Senften and special cousins, Robert and Bertie Shirley.

In honoring her wishes, Norma will be cremated. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
