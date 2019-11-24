|
Norma Eileen Green
Age 83, formerly of North Canton, passed away Thursday morning in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was born February 5, 1936 in Accident, Md. to Harry and Gladys (Knox) O'Brien. Norma moved to Canton, Ohio when she was 18. She began working at the Hoover Company where she met her soon to be husband, Calvin. After they began their family, she was a homemaker. Norma returned to work as a special education secretary for the Canton City Schools until she retired in 2001. Norma has been a long standing member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served as Church Council Secretary. Norma was actively involved with her family, friends and faith. She always had a smile and a willingness to help others. She was a member of the Lake Band Boosters, Marlington Garden Club, Hartville Lion's Club, a craft club, and the Retired Canton City Schools Secretary group. Norma enjoyed spending time gardening, reading, crafting, and exercising with her Curves friends to name just a few of her many interests. Her bird feeders were always full, her pets were pampered and some chose her with a visit to her home where she welcomed them. She treasured time spent with family and friends and service to others.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Calvin in 1994. She is survived by daughters, Michele (Doug) Skelly of Punta Gorda, Fla., Lisa Green of Toledo, Deidre (Chip) Parks of North Port, Fla.; son, Philip Green of North, S.C.; sisters, Mary (Bud) White, Marion (Ernest) O'Brien; grandchildren, Joshua (Alisyn) Skelly, Ashley Skelly and Madison Parks. Also, she is survived by 21 favorite nieces and nephews. Norma was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald O'Brien.
Calling hours will be Tuesday 4-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, and Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St Jacob's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle Woodrow officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, the or a local Hospice group.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019