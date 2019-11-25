|
Norma Eileen Green
Calling hours will be Tuesday 4-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, and Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St Jacob's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle Woodrow officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, the or a local Hospice group.
Arnold-Hartville
330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2019