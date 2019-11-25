Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Jacob's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jacob's Lutheran Church
Norma Eileen Green


1936 - 2019
Norma Eileen Green Obituary
Norma Eileen Green

Norma Eileen Green

Calling hours will be Tuesday 4-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, and Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St Jacob's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle Woodrow officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, the or a local Hospice group.

Arnold-Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2019
